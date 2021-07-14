David Allen "Hubie" Braun

David Allen Braun “Hubie”, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday July 10, 2021, at his residence.
There will be visitation at the funeral home on Saturday July 17, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a remembering service celebrating and honoring Hubie’s life to start at 6:00 p.m. Full Military Honors will follow. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.
