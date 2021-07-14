 Skip to main content
David Allen "Hubie" Braun
David Allen "Hubie" Braun

David Allen Braun “Hubie”, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday July 10, 2021, at his residence.

There will be visitation at the funeral home on Saturday July 17, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a remembering service celebrating and honoring Hubie’s life to start at 6:00 p.m. Full Military Honors will follow. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

