David Allen Fine Jr.

April 6, 1971—January 5, 2021
Born in Racine, Loved fishing and video games but most of all family.
David moved to Milwaukee with family. Surviving are his wife; Marsha Fine, daughter; Gabby Fine, son; Michael Fine and his parents; Esther and David Fine Sr., sister; Tracy Serra and Brother; John Klepp.
David will be greatly missed.
