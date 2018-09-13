Subscribe for 17¢ / day
David Allen Dickey

December 7, 1949—September 9, 2018

David Allen Dickey, 68, of Kenosha, passed away Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

He was born on December 7, 1949 to the late Curtis and Eunice (Lauerdier) Dickey in Wauwatosa. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Tremper High School.

David worked at AMC/Chrysler for 31 years, retiring in 2001. On April 15, 2008 he married Leah Conklin at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. David was a life-long member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He sang in the choir for over 40 years.

David was a member of UAW Local #72, a member of SPOBQ, and a member of the Racine Dairy Statesmen. David was a very artistic man who loved drawing, painting, bowling, golfing, playing the accordion, watching classical films and science fiction films. He was also a Brewer and Packer fan.

David is survived by his loving wife Leah, his daughter Lisa (Erik) Bedore of Kenosha, his grandchildren Hayden Jecevicus and André, his sister Terri (Myron) Warford of Brown Deer, WI and his nephews William Cramton and Craig Cramton.

A Mass of Christian Burial for David will be held on Saturday, September 15th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Corner of 73rd Street and 39th Avenue). Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Memorials would be appreciated to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

