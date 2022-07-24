April 4, 1939 – July 4, 2022

RACINE – David A. Snyder, age 83, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee. He was born in Keokuk, Iowa, April 4, 1939, son of the late William and Rebecca (nee: Bartholomew) Snyder.

David was a graduate of Keokuk High School, “Class of 1957.” He furthered his education and attended UW-Parkside and Milwaukee School of Engineering. David proudly served in the United States Navy. On September 10, 1966, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Carol J. Hanson, who preceded him in death, October 29, 2019. In his early years, David was employed by Modine Mfg., he lastly was employed by S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc. for nineteen years. He was a longtime member of St. Rita Catholic Church. A sports enthusiast, David in his younger years played all sports including golf and bowling. He also coached the St. Louis Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers. Most of all he loved and cherished time spent with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his sons and daughters-in-law: Steven (Janie) Snyder, Matthew (Victoria) Snyder; grandchildren: Alexis and Sydney Snyder, Cory, Nicholas and Jacob Snyder; brother, Charles (Caroline) Snyder, sister-in-law, Georgette Snyder; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and his fuzzy friends: Amp and Rolo. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his sisters: Wilma, Patty and Donna; and his brothers: William Jr., Joe and Bobby; his in-laws: Raymond (Angeline) McCarthy, Ronald (Mary) Hanson and Robert Hanson.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 30, 2022, 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover at a later date. Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.

The family is encouraging all guests attending, to wear St. Louis Cardinals or Green Bay Packers attire in honor of David.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: