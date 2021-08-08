December 8, 1953 - August 1, 2021
RACINE - David A. Paulson, 67, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
David was born in Racine on December 8, 1953 to the late Arthur (Satch) and Grace (nee: Mitchell) Paulson. In 1979, David married Darcy Driver and they recently celebrated 42 years of a marriage that was blessed by two wonderful children. David worked in sales, first with his siblings as part of the fourth generation of the family business at Paulson Junction Furniture, and later with Gentile and Racine Toyota. He was an active member of both Racine Jaycees and Rotary. During his retirement years, David spent much of his time gardening (socializing with neighbors), travelling, walking at the Racine Zoo, and exploring parks with his grandpup Cooper.
He is survived by his wife, Darcy Driver Paulson; children: Jonathon and Alison (Kevin Bubel); sister, Pamela (Robert) Jobson; and brother, Stephen (Dianne) Paulson. David is further survived by brothers-in-law: Darryl, Daniel, Davis (Lisa) and Dennis (Theresa) Driver; nieces and nephews: Jesse (Katie) Paulson and their twins Cal and Luke, Jade (Spencer) Driver, Don (Amy) Driver and daughter Luella, Eli (Matt) Wilson, TJ Driver; and many more family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors who enriched his life. He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Don and Jeanne Driver.
Per David's wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held at this time. The family will be planning a memorial for the fall.
Memorials may be sent to the Racine Zoological Society in David's honor.
