David A. Paulson

David was born in Racine on December 8, 1953 to the late Arthur (Satch) and Grace (nee: Mitchell) Paulson. In 1979, David married Darcy Driver and they recently celebrated 42 years of a marriage that was blessed by two wonderful children. David worked in sales, first with his siblings as part of the fourth generation of the family business at Paulson Junction Furniture, and later with Gentile and Racine Toyota. He was an active member of both Racine Jaycees and Rotary. During his retirement years, David spent much of his time gardening (socializing with neighbors), travelling, walking at the Racine Zoo, and exploring parks with his grandpup Cooper.