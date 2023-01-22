David A. Kristopeit

RACINE—David Kristopeit died peacefully on January 19, 2023, at the age of 73, surrounded by his loved ones.

David was the oldest son of Richard and Alma Kristopeit. He was baptized into faith at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in 1949, and confirmed in his faith at Zion Lutheran Church in 1963. Growing up, he and his three brothers, Richard (Karen), Paul (Susie), and Robert (Carrie) definitely found mischief together. He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1967, and continued his studies at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, where he met his wife, Trudy (nee Buehrens), at a Fraternity party. David graduated with a Bachelors of Business Administration degree in Accounting in 1972.

David and Trudy married on July 13, 1974, and they began their life and family. They had three children, Michael (Rachel), Katie (Kevin Hagen), and Joshua (Suzanne) and loved their annual camping trips, biking together, and playing cards. His favorite role was being a great Grandpa to his six grandchildren: Harper, Madelyn, Lennon, Arlo, Ezekiel (Zeke), and Edison.

David is probably best known as the longtime owner of The Kewpee Lunch, where he worked for over 40 years making the best damn burgers in town. After selling the Kewpee at age 55, he had a sunset career with various jobs in accounting and finished out his time as the Maintenance Engineer at The Council House.

David was a man of many passions. He had a lifelong love of photography; he and his wife spent a lot of time playing around in the dark room together. He was a talented woodworker and made many pieces of furniture. David was an avid man of faith his entire life. He was an active member of Faith Lutheran church his whole adult life and served with his god-given talents in various ways. And always the host, he loved having guests over for a nice dinner, a celebration, a game of cards, or just for a drink on a Saturday night. He was always the center of attention, full of stories and jokes.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Alma Kristopeit; and his beloved grandson, Arlo Kristopeit.

A celebration of David’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on January 28, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church, 8500 Durand Ave, Sturtevant, WI. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation at the funeral home on Friday evening, January 27, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., or on Saturday at the church from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Memorials to the MAAC Fund have been suggested, 10000 W Innovation Dr. Suite #135, Wauwatosa, WI, 53226.

