David A. Kraus

July 12, 1950—Dec. 11, 2022

RACINE- David Alan Kraus, 72, of Parker, CO and formerly of Racine, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center in Aurora, CO.

He was born in Racine, WI on July 12, 1950, to Donald and Helen (nee: Maysian) Kraus.

David was united in marriage to Peggy Degenhart on April 30, 1983, at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee, IL.

David was a devoted father and husband and enjoyed spending time with his family more than anything else. He will be remembered for his wit and his compassion for everyone. He loved to travel, especially to historic places. David retired from ConAgra Foods in 2018 and mentored many professional colleagues throughout his forty-year career in healthcare security. He was a member of several professional organizations, including the American Society of Industrial Security, where he received a Certified Protection Professional designation.

He was very proud of his acceptance to the national history academic honor society Phi Alpha Theta while in college, and that he passed his love of history on to his sons. He was also an avid sports fan, known for his passionate support for his Wisconsin teams.

David is survived by his wife, Peggy; sons: Colin (Angie) Kraus, Jeffrey (Ali Schippel) Kraus and Matthew Kraus, all of Denver, CO; brother, Kenneth (Barbara) Kraus of Georgetown, Texas; sisters: Debra (Johnnie) Sanders, and Kimberly (Randall) Guzman all of Racine; his brother and sisters-in-law: Robert (Mary) Degenhart and Randall (Sue) Degenhart and mother-in-law, Leila Degenhart of Illinois. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

David was preceded in death by his beloved parents, an infant son, Cameron Kraus, and a niece, Elena Guzman.

Funeral service for David will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Visitation to be held from 2:00 p.m. until time of service.

A memorial fund has been established in his name to fund scholarships for students attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, his alma mater. The family wishes to express a special thank you to the medical professionals at the University of Colorado Hospital, especially the trauma and surgical ICU team, for all their compassion and care.

