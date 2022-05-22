June 1, 1944—May 15, 2022

RACINE – It is with great sadness that the family of David A. Johnson announce his passing on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Ascension All Saints hospital at the age of 77.

David was born in Racine on June 1, 1944, to the late Carl and Mary Katherine (Feranchek) Whiting. He attended Lake Park Lutheran Grade School and Park High School.

David worked as a machine operator for 30 years at J.I. Case Corporation, retiring June 1, 1992. After retirement, he enjoyed working part-time for the railroad as a transporter for the crew and as a school bus driver.

He was a true sports fanatic and enjoyed playing underhand fastball for Lake Park as the pitcher; he possessed a lightning fast left arm. David enjoyed being hands-on helping to teach and coach softball for his wife, sisters, sister-in-laws, daughters, and nieces. These were some of his proudest and happiest days. Most importantly David was an avid outdoorsman enjoying many years of deer hunting with his father, in-laws (the Strommens) and friends. Fishing was also a favorite pastime. David enjoyed traveling and spending time on the Mississippi River and lakes around Wisconsin and Minnesota. In later years, David enjoyed going to the casino and following a favorite family band.

David is survived by his special friend Kay Tierney; children: Dawn (Patrick) Klaeser; Debbie (Merrill King) Johnson; Denise (Chuck) Minor; and Danelle (Paul San Souci) Aschauer; his “adopted children” Rebecca “ Becca” Biskupski; Christian Belsky; and Jesse Belsky; grandchildren: Kevin Klaeser, Brandon (Traci) Seibert, Rachel Schreier, Jessica Beaugrand, Cody Mc Donald, Alex Aschauer, Samantha Aschauer, Kaiya Schrank, and Lily Shrank, great-grandchildren Angelia, James, Adyson, Jaxon and baby on the way; siblings: Gladys Sems; Lynn (Robert) Leisner, best friend Chuck Meisner and many special nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents; his brother-in-law, Gene Sems; niece, Cheryl Putzer and infant nephew, Scotty Vorlob.

The family would like to express our sincerest appreciation to our Aunts Gladys Sems and Lynn Liesner, Dr. Michael Curley, Dr. Abha Malhotra, Dr. Robert Gullberg, Dr. Johnson and team and Ascensions ICU team, especially Ritchie for the compassionate care and support provided to our father and family. God Bless all of you!

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

