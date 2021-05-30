David A. Gergen

David was born in Racine on May 1, 1984 to Charles and Janet (nee: Peterson) Gergen. He lived most of his life in Sturtevant. Following high school, David worked in a variety of ways, but for over the past 10 years, David was employed with Campbell’s Foods.

There was only one David … free-spirted with an entire spectrum of friends. He knew no strangers. David was a Green Bay Packers fanatic; enjoyed being on vacation with his family; fast cars; shoes (Air Jordan’s with absolutely no dirt, scuffs or creases … ever); all types of animals – especially his canine companions; Tattoos; Dave Chappelle follower; clothing — everything had to be ironed and crisp; was quite the food critic & connoisseur; and relatively lucky at video poker. Above all, David was rarely found by himself … he was always with his peeps. He loved being at home with his family and socializing with an extensive circle of loyal friends.