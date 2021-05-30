David A. Gergen

May 1, 1984—May 25, 2021
STURTEVANT — David Andrew Gergen, age 37, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
David was born in Racine on May 1, 1984 to Charles and Janet (nee: Peterson) Gergen. He lived most of his life in Sturtevant. Following high school, David worked in a variety of ways, but for over the past 10 years, David was employed with Campbell’s Foods.
There was only one David … free-spirted with an entire spectrum of friends. He knew no strangers. David was a Green Bay Packers fanatic; enjoyed being on vacation with his family; fast cars; shoes (Air Jordan’s with absolutely no dirt, scuffs or creases … ever); all types of animals – especially his canine companions; Tattoos; Dave Chappelle follower; clothing — everything had to be ironed and crisp; was quite the food critic & connoisseur; and relatively lucky at video poker. Above all, David was rarely found by himself … he was always with his peeps. He loved being at home with his family and socializing with an extensive circle of loyal friends.
Surviving are his other half, Ashley Gustin; their children: Gage, Dane & Vada; mom, Janet Gergen; brother, Joseph (Brenda) Thoennes; sisters: Kris (Eric Babilon) Hach and Carolyn Hansen; father-in-law & mother-in-law: Steven & Karyn Gustin; Ashley’s grandmothers: Mary Lou Sporer & Barbara Gustin; sister-in-law, Adrienne (Tony) Johansen; former brother-in-law, Curt Hach; nieces: Jenna Thoennes, Lindsey Thoennes, RyLee Hach, Lauren Hansen, Brooke Hansen, and Raquel Hansen; nephews: Jimmy Hach and Jameson Johansen; other relatives, special neighbors, co-workers & friends — way too numerous to mention all by name.
David was preceded in death by his father, Charles Gergen, who died when David was just a child; brother, Marshall Gergen; and brother-in-law, Daniel Hansen.
Services celebrating David’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM. A reception will follow at the Hiawatha. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM. In memory of David, offer a kind deed to someone in need.
