David A. Gedemer

RACINE — David Albert Gedemer, age 84, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital, surrounded with the love of his family, early Saturday morning, January 18, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to St. Catherine’s High School, St. Lucy Catholic Church or to the American Cancer Society have been suggested.