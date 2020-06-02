David A. Eisch

David was raised in Racine and graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1983”. Growing up in a family surrounded by the love of music David furthered his education earning a BA from UW Milwaukee and a Masters from National Louis University. He studied string bass with Roger Ruggeri, former Principal Bass of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. David proudly followed his parent’s footsteps as a music educator. He taught general music at the Grand Avenue Middle School in Milwaukee and taught instrumental and general music in the Racine Unified School District for over 30 years – spending the last several years at Mitchell Middle School. David conducted the Racine Kiwanis Youth Symphony and was an adjudicator at the Wisconsin School Music Association. He conducted performances for the Heritage Music Festivals in Cincinnati, St. Louis and New Orleans, receiving three gold and four silver awards. He was an accomplished accompanist and trained young musicians for district and state solo and ensemble contests. As a committed teacher, David was devoted to educating students. He taught lessons in his home, often free of charge. He was enthusiastic and encouraging to all.