October 6, 1958—March 7, 2021
KENOSHA—David A. Drath, 62 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI surrounded by his family.
He was born October 6, 1958, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Herman “Bud” and Grace (Carlsen) Drath.
Dave had a caring and helpful personality; he worked for over 20 years as a nurse’s aide at Southern Colony, Union Grove, WI. His interests included stained glass work, gardening, and feeding the local birds. Dave also enjoyed helping his partner in furniture refinishing and fixing up his childhood home in Kenosha, a task that he took much pride in. He looked forward to their annual parties; Christmas in July, where all the guests wore white and brought charitable gifts and a Christmas (in December) party, in which the guests brought food donations for ARCW and Women’s Horizons as well as toys for children in need.
Survivors include his partner of 32 years, Neil Allen Zeltinger; two brothers: Jim Drath and John Drath, both of Pleasant Prairie, WI; a niece Jenni (Ryan) Ade; a great-nephew, Grayson Ade; and many cousins.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the funeral home with interment to follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance or the LGBT Center of Southeastern Wisconsin, Racine, WI, in his memory.
