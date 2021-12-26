 Skip to main content
Dave Willis

Jan. 2, 1938—Dec. 21, 2021

BURLINGTON, WI—Dave Willis, 83, of Burlington, WI, formerly of Mena, AK, passed away December 21, 2021 at Lakeland Hospital, Elkhorn, WI. Dave was born January 2, 1938 to Roy and Freedia (Bohem) Willis. Dave married Geraldine (Johnson) October 14, 1961.

Dave is survived by his wife, Geri; his daughters: Andrea and Denise; his sons: Brad and Ron; and several grandkids and great grandkids.

Dave’s celebration of life is planned for Thursday December 30, 2021, at 2:30 at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105). Visitation is from 2:30-3:50, followed by a 4:00 p.m. memorial service.

Burial at Veteran’s Cemetery will be schedule for a later date.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

www.integrityfunerals.net

262-514-4600

