Da'Shontay L. King, Sr.

Aug. 20, 1984 – May 20, 2022

RACINE—Da’Shontay “Day Day” Lucas King Sr. was born on August 20, 1984 in Racine, WI to the late Glenda King-Epps and Andre Nunn. He received his wings tragically to his eternal resting place on May 20, 2022.

He was a very active father and loved being his children’s “Super Hero”, as well as he had a special love for all of the children so much he has thrown cookouts in the neighborhood, occasionally rented ice cream trucks to pass out ice cream to the kids in the neighborhood and has done Easter basket giveaways.

He is survived by 4 sons; Da’Shontay King Jr., Draake King, DaKarrion King and Audimar King; his bonus daughter; Ma’Kiya Brown, his step father; Tony Epps Sr., four sisters; Michell’a Epps, Ishay (Matthew) Epps, Natasha (Dalancey) Mullen, Alexia Hamilton, eight brothers; Dazzmontay King Sr., Tony Epps Jr., Eugene Sills, Keyandre Nunn, Joshua Andrews, Jeffrey and Jordan Cummings, Cameron Winchel, his paternal grandmother; Faye Nunn, his special aunt/mom; Brenda King and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his mother; Glenda King-Epps, father; Andre Nunn, grandmother; Barbara (Nee: Smith) King-Blair, grandfather; Jessie King, uncle; Jeffrey King, cousins; Antonio Strong and Demond Hicks.

De’Shontay’s Homegoing Celebration will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Fellowship of Christian Believers, 703 Washington Ave., at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Viewing will be at the church on Thursday from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m.

