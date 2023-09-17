Sept. 19, 1937—April 13, 2023
PEORIA, AZ—Son of Earl and Elizabeth Loendorf Grenier, died peacefully at his home in Peoria, AZ. Survived by his wife; two children; and four grandchildren.
He graduated in 1955 from Washington Park HS where he was a member of the Ooggers and the Hall of Fame. As a graduate of UW he achieved his BS and Masters. Serving 18 years as a commissioned officer, he was a Captain in the US Army Reserves. After moving to CA to continue his career, he then retired in AZ where he enjoyed his family and golf.
Daryl is remembered as a caring man who loved God, family, friends, fun and food. A memorial service will be held on his birthday, Sept 19th at Heritage Arrowhead, 7545 W Rose Garden Ln, Glendale, AZ 85308. (623)362-3255.