PEORIA, AZ—Son of Earl and Elizabeth Loendorf Grenier, died peacefully at his home in Peoria, AZ. Survived by his wife; two children; and four grandchildren.

He graduated in 1955 from Washington Park HS where he was a member of the Ooggers and the Hall of Fame. As a graduate of UW he achieved his BS and Masters. Serving 18 years as a commissioned officer, he was a Captain in the US Army Reserves. After moving to CA to continue his career, he then retired in AZ where he enjoyed his family and golf.