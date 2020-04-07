January 18, 1943 — April 3, 2020
Daryl C. Rowlands, 77, of Burlington, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.
Born in Racine on January 18, 1943, he was the son of Courtney and Blossom (nee Londrè) Rowlands. His early life was spent in West Racine, where he delivered flowers for his parents’ flower shop, Aladdin’s Flowers. On July 23, 1976, he was united in marriage to Judith Strege. They were married for 30 years before Judith’s passing on November 13, 2006.
Daryl is survived by his children, Rhonda Peyton, Darren Rowlands, Holly Fox and Kristen Abegglen among many other friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Judith, son Richard J. Shulak Jr. and sister Lynne D. Murphy.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aurora at Home Hospice, especially Shelly and Dr. Laura Rosol, and the staff at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Love Inc. in Burlington.
Please see Schuette-Daniels website for full details. www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com
SCHUETTE-DANIELS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.