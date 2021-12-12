January 5, 1950—December 3, 2021
RACINE—Darwin D. Czubin, age 71, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, December 3, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Marshfield, WI, January 5, 1950, son of the late Joseph and Fay (nee: Brown) Czubin.
On June 18, 1979, he was united in marriage to Candace A. Christensen who preceded him in death February 18, 2014. Darwin was employed by the State of Wisconsin working at the Southern Center and then retiring from the Department of Motor Vehicles. He enjoyed taking the family camping and traveling to various Theme Parks as a thrill seeker in search of the next best amusement ride. Darwin also enjoyed his never-ending enhancement of his body art. Above all he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his four daughters: C.J. Hill, Tara Fisher, Heather (Lenny) Allen, Ashley Baraleau; eight grandchildren: Josie, Kayleigh, Nicholas, Schylar, Kaelen, Paige, Sydney, and Addisyn; brother, Donald (Pamela) Czubin; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Gabriel; and siblings: Joanne, Anita, and Clyde. Private services will be held.
