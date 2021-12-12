Darwin D. Czubin

On June 18, 1979, he was united in marriage to Candace A. Christensen who preceded him in death February 18, 2014. Darwin was employed by the State of Wisconsin working at the Southern Center and then retiring from the Department of Motor Vehicles. He enjoyed taking the family camping and traveling to various Theme Parks as a thrill seeker in search of the next best amusement ride. Darwin also enjoyed his never-ending enhancement of his body art. Above all he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.