May 10, 1926—August 14, 2019
RACINE — R. Darrell Sutton, 93, passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Funeral services for Darrell will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Avenue, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. There will be a reception immediately following the service.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.