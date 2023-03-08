Darrell was born in Racine on March 8, 1959 to Steve and Nellie (nee: Williams) Oates. He studied and attended schools in Racine Unified School District through his graduation from Washington Park High School in 1977. Darrell worked numerous jobs throughout his years, but that all came to a halt when he discovered the joy of collecting items. He was able to find value in things other people did not want or need any longer. Darrell was always willing to help those in the neighborhood with various projects and odd jobs.