Darrell Oates
Mar. 8, 1959 – Feb. 8, 2023
RACINE - Darrell Oates, age 63, passed away unexpectedly as a result of a house fire on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Darrell was born in Racine on March 8, 1959 to Steve and Nellie (nee: Williams) Oates. He studied and attended schools in Racine Unified School District through his graduation from Washington Park High School in 1977. Darrell worked numerous jobs throughout his years, but that all came to a halt when he discovered the joy of collecting items. He was able to find value in things other people did not want or need any longer. Darrell was always willing to help those in the neighborhood with various projects and odd jobs.
Darrell never married or had children, but he leaves to cherish his memory; sister, Angela Oates of Phoenix, AZ; brothers: Derrick (Gaylynn) Oates and Dino Oates, both of Racine; nieces, nephews, family and friends, all who loved him dearly. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Nellie.
A Memorial Visitation will be held for Darrell in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, March 12, 2023 from 3:00PM – 5:00PM.
