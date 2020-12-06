August 10, 1935 — November 30, 2020
Wind Point — Darrell N. Murphy, 85, received the promise of eternal life on Monday, November 30, 2020.
A private service for Darrell’s family is planned. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
