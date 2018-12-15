July 6, 1953—December 3, 2018
Darrell Masters 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Monday, December 3, 2018.
He loved nature, cooking, and sports. He took pride in working for Racine County and prior to that he owned a landscaping company. He is survived by his forever loving wife of 40 years, Linda; mother, Kathleen Masters; daughters, Jenny Masters (Kris) and Emilie Masters-Eisenbart (Josh); two precious granddaughters Peyton and Reagen Olivares, his loving sister Colleen (Jimmy), other relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Arthur Masters; two sisters Elizabeth and Cheryl Masters.
Contributions can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
