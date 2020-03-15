Darrell L. Cater

May 9, 1936 – March 10, 2020
RACINE – Darrell Leonard Cater, 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Ascension-All Saints.
He was born in Chicago, IL on May 9, 1936, the son of the late Leonard and Christine (nee: Chilla) Cater. Darrell was a graduate of Wausau High School, “Class of 1954”.
He proudly served in the United States Army with the German Occupation Forces in Germany from 1954 to 1956. On December 27, 1958, Darrell was united in marriage to Marie Gebhardt in Wausau, WI.
After his time in the military, Darrell worked for Kraft Foods for ten years. He then moved his family to Racine, where he worked as a Lithographer at Western Publishing for 30 years, retiring in 1996.
Darrell was a member of The Wausau Lions Club, Army Veterans Post 3929 in Wausau, The Central Wisconsin Polka Club, Valley Bummers Camping Group, and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Darrell enjoyed his grandchildren, visiting with family and friends, camping, fishing, hunting, gardening and yard work. He also enjoyed dancing, going out to lunch with friends, collecting guns, and spending quiet evenings reading and talking with Marie.
Surviving are his wife, Marie; daughters, Lynda Janosik and Laurie (Tad) Sarasin of Racine; grandchildren, Jeffrey Janosik, Jennifer Janosik, Timothy Pirk, Carter Sarasin and Ashley (Michael) Blayne; great granddaughters, Lexi Pirk and Evelyn Blayne; brothers, Lester (Bernie) Cater, James (Gail) Cater and a sister, Marilyn (Lyle) Champine. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. with military honors to follow. There will be a visitation on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Darrell will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park at a later date.
Online condolences to sturinofuneralhome.com
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404
262-632-4479
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
6400 Spring Street
Racine, WI 53406
11:00AM
6400 Spring Street
Racine, WI 53406
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.