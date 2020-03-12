Darrell L. Cater

May 9, 1936 — March 10, 2020
RACINE—Darrell Leonard Cater, 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Ascension-All Saints.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. with military honors to follow. There will be a visitation on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Darrell will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park at a later date.
You have free articles remaining.
Online condolences to sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404
262-632-4479
To send flowers to the family of Darrell Cater, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Paul The Apostle Parish
6400 Spring Street
Racine, WI 53406
6400 Spring Street
Racine, WI 53406
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 17
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Paul The Apostle Parish
6400 Spring Street
Racine, WI 53406
6400 Spring Street
Racine, WI 53406
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Mass begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.