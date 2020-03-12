Darrell L. Cater
0 comments

Darrell L. Cater

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

May 9, 1936 — March 10, 2020

RACINE—Darrell Leonard Cater, 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Ascension-All Saints.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. with military honors to follow. There will be a visitation on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Darrell will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park at a later date.

Online condolences to sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479

To send flowers to the family of Darrell Cater, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Paul The Apostle Parish
6400 Spring Street
Racine, WI 53406
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 17
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
11:00AM
St. Paul The Apostle Parish
6400 Spring Street
Racine, WI 53406
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Mass begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News