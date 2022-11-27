Darrell Dean Bohn

Feb. 14, 1941 - Nov. 23, 2022

RACINE — Darrell passed away at Accent Care Hospice Lutheran Home, Milwaukee, after fighting a long battle with COPD and contacting COVID two weeks ago.

Darrell was a Valentine's Day baby which was so fitting for him since he had a huge heart. He was the son of the late Joseph and Edith Bohn and was a lifelong resident of Racine. Darrell graduated from Horlick High School "Class of 1959."

On March 9, 2007, in Las Vegas, NV, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, friend, and caretaker, Mary Collier. A very hard worker, Darrell usually worked two jobs at a time. Throughout the years he was employed at many places, retiring from PHI Plumbing Supply Company after twenty years of service. For the past forty years he also owned and operated Asch's Place, a drinking establishment.

Darrell was the proud recipient of the Chicago Art Institute Scholarship. Unfortunately, he was unable to attend on account of his father being ill at the time and also having to work the trucking company with his brother Jim.

Darrell and Mary traveled as much as possible when he was able. His favorite pastimes included collecting all sizes of semi-trucks, spending time at casinos, flea markets, and going for a ride in his precious Mustang Convertible. He will be fondly remembered for his sarcastic sense of humor and generosity.

He will be dearly missed by his four legged little girl, Franny, family and friends. Darrell is survived by his wife, Mary; his children: Michael (Julie) Bohn, Michelle (Robert) Dawson, Randy (Katie) Bohn; his grandchildren: Troy, Noah, Alysa, and Trisha; brothers: James (LaVora) Bohn, Joseph (Jane) Bohn, Walter (Diana) Bohn; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Bill Kerkman, Michael Kerkman, Dan (Cathy) Vankoningsveld; special niece, Joella (Ron) Coutts; ex-wife and best friend, Sandra (Jim) Bohn; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ted and LaVerne Kerkman; and sister-in-law, Margo Kerkman.

Relatives and friends are welcome to meet at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio Street, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Pilgrim's Home, Raymond.

In memory of Darrell please make a donation to Covenant Presbyterian Church or to the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus.

A Celebration of Darrell's incredible life will be held at Asch's Place, 3162 Sheridan Road, Mount Pleasant, on December 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

