Darrell 'Butch' E. Wright II

1953—2021

Darrell E. Wright II “Butch” passed away on Monday March 1st, 2021 after a long illness.

He was born in Lyons, Kansas on June 3rd, 1953 to the late Darrell Wright Sr. and Georgia (Votaw) Wright. The family moved to Racine where he attended school, graduating from William Horlick High School in 1971. Darrell attended the University of Kansas and graduated from UW-Parkside with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Darrell’s career path began with 22 years at Bucyrus Erie Co (now Caterpillar). He spent the last 22 years of his career at CNH as a Technical support specialist, retiring in 2018.

He married his sweetheart Sandy Christensen on March 22, 1990 when they eloped to Key West, FL.

Darrell was very active for most of his life. He loved skiing and completed many American Birkebeiner cross country ski races. He was also a cyclist, motorcycle enthusiast, and sailor. As a member of Racine Yacht Club for 28 years, he enjoyed “racing” in the regatta on Wednesday nights with his crew, and sailing across the lake in the Queen’s Cup. He taught sailing lessons and coached little league girls’ softball. He was also a good cook and a dog lover. Mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.