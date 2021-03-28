 Skip to main content
Darnell Lamont Davidson
Darnell Lamont Davidson

Darnell Lamont Davidson

August 12, 1972 – March 17, 2021

RACINE – Darnell’s Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with services beginning at 12:00 p.m. Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby will be the officiant. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

