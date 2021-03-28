Darnell Lamont Davidson

August 12, 1972 – March 17, 2021
RACINE – Darnell’s Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with services beginning at 12:00 p.m. Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby will be the officiant. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.