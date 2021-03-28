Darnell Lamont Davidson

RACINE – Darnell’s Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with services beginning at 12:00 p.m. Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby will be the officiant. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery.