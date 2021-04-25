May 2, 2021—Apr. 21, 2021

Darlene M. (nee:Frederiksen) Bindel

RACINE- Darlene Marie Bindel, 83, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Ascension All Saints.

She was born in Racine on May 2, 1937 to the late Carl and Christa Frederiksen. Darlene was employed by Compass Corp, Young Radiator, and retired from Modine. She was a member of New Hope Lutheran Church. Darlene enjoyed gardening, crocheting, her animals and she loved everything to do with the outdoors. In her younger days she took great enjoyment in sailing.

Darlene will be dearly missed by her daughter, Kimberly Popp; grandchildren: Faryn Dacquisto, Mihaela Popp and Dylan Popp; and her canine companion, Nala.

She is preceded in death by her son, Todd; and longtime companion, Don Dally.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479