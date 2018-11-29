July 4, 1946—November 25, 2018
DARDANELLE, AK—Darlene Joyce (Morgan) Schatzman, RN age 72 of Dardanelle, Arkansas, formerly from Racine, Wisconsin died November 25, 2018 at Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Russellville, Arkansas. About 9:45A.M. Sunday, In the presence of God, in a huddle with Jesus, Darlene passed peacefully in the arms of her loving husband John.
She was born July 4, 1946 at Martha Washington Home of the Salvation Army in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin to Allison Gertrude Peterson and Sam Aiello. She was preceded in death by her parents; in-law, Thelma and Del Schatzman, Len and Ann Sakkinen; grandparents, beloved Andrew and Katherine (Brennan-Wisor) Peterson; her brothers, Art Price, the Morgans, Clay, Larry, Lucille and Lydia; (Has Aiellos, Richard, Royce, Sally and Nancy); further by sisters/brothers-in-law, Delbert, Kitty, Don Schatzman and Larry Sherman, and Arlene Morgan.
Survivors include her adoring husband, Johann (“Knot Head”) Schatzmann; her three children, Trudy (grandkids, Samuel and Chloe; Eric (grandkids, Chris, Cody, Brooke and Sophia); Betsy (Katherine (KT), Jamie Danielle (Elli) and unborn David: special “Sister’s” of her’s and John’s, Nancy Schatzman and Karen Kroll; unmet great granddaughter, Violette; former children-in-law, Gary Hawks, Kristen Schatzman and Chris Ruffing; special cousins, Mike and Ann Peterson; cherished aunt of John’s, Janis Boggs and uncle Gibby; great siblings-in-law, Jim and Carolyn, Nancy, Gene and Sue, Bruce and Trudy, Roger and Jeanette Schatzman, and Lois and Jerry Herman; special friend, Sotero Rodriguez; and finally a wealth of nieces, nephews and friends. Darlene was grateful the family born into and the one married into. She accepted Christ in her childhood. Heeded her calling as a terrific Registered Nurse and was and will continue to be a role model of a giver, server, self improver. She and John met at ages 15 (56 years) and copartners 48 years as each others one and true love evergrowing. Thank you all sincerely in advance. Family requests no, please no flowers except a single cut yellow rose if desired. Darlene was grateful for the family she came from and loved the one she married into.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 30, 2018, 4:00P.M. to 7:00P.M. and Saturday, 10:00A.M. to 11:00A.M. with service starting at 11:00A.M. at Sturino Funeral Home in Racine, Wisconsin. Graveside services will be held on Monday at Southeastern Wisconsin Veteran’s Cemetery at 1:00P.M in Union Grove, Wisconsin.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
