Darlene Joyce (Morgan) Schatzman

July 4, 1946 - November 25, 2018

DARDANELLE, AK - Darlene Joyce (Morgan) Schatzman, RN age 72 of Dardanelle, Arkansas, formerly from Racine, Wisconsin died November 25, 2018 at Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center in Russellville, Arkansas.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 30, 2018, 4:00P.M. to 7:00P.M. and Saturday, 10:00A.M. to 11:00A.M. with service starting at 11:00A.M. at Sturino Funeral Home in Racine, Wisconsin. Graveside services will be held on Monday at Southeastern Wisconsin Veteran's Cemetery at 1:00P.M in Union Grove, Wisconsin.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

