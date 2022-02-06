Feb. 24, 1934—Jan. 30, 2022

CALEDONIA—Darlene Fuerstenau, passed away peacefully Sunday , January 30, 2022.

Darlene was borne February 24, 1934 in Maline, IL, moved to Milwaukee early in her life and settled in Racine County.

Previously married to Robert Studey, and raised five children: Kathy, Robert Jr. (Butch), Patti, David and Mark.

Married Allen Fuerstenau on September 14, 1996.

Preceded in death by father, Lyle Lidholm; mother, Cleliah Gennerman; brother, Robert Lindholm; daughter, Kathy Goldbeck; son, Robert Jr. ( Butch); and daughter, Patti Studey.

Survived by husband, Allen; sons: David Studey, Mark Studey; grandchildren: Tanyia Boutell, Dan Steinke, Han Studey; great-grandchild, Kallie Boutell; brother, Lyle Lindholm; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Darlene was wonderful loving women, wife, mother and grandmother. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Service February 12, 2022, visitation 11:00 a.m., service 12:00 noon at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Rd., Union Grove.