 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Darlene Fuerstenau

  • 0

Feb. 24, 1934—Jan. 30, 2022

CALEDONIA—Darlene Fuerstenau, passed away peacefully Sunday , January 30, 2022.

Darlene was borne February 24, 1934 in Maline, IL, moved to Milwaukee early in her life and settled in Racine County.

Previously married to Robert Studey, and raised five children: Kathy, Robert Jr. (Butch), Patti, David and Mark.

Married Allen Fuerstenau on September 14, 1996.

Preceded in death by father, Lyle Lidholm; mother, Cleliah Gennerman; brother, Robert Lindholm; daughter, Kathy Goldbeck; son, Robert Jr. ( Butch); and daughter, Patti Studey.

Survived by husband, Allen; sons: David Studey, Mark Studey; grandchildren: Tanyia Boutell, Dan Steinke, Han Studey; great-grandchild, Kallie Boutell; brother, Lyle Lindholm; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Darlene was wonderful loving women, wife, mother and grandmother. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Service February 12, 2022, visitation 11:00 a.m., service 12:00 noon at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Rd., Union Grove.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: CAN: FREEDOM CONVOY: TRUCKERS PROTEST QUEBEC CITY

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News