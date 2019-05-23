Darlene D. Smith

September 15, 1936 – May 18, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT—Darlene Dawn “Tuddie” Smith, age 82, passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on May 18, 2019.
Visitation will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, May 23rd from 5:00—7:00 pm. Funeral services celebrating Darlene’s life will be held on Friday, May 24th at 9:00 am (viewing 8:30 – 9:00 am) at Trinity Lutheran Church (2065 Geneva Street, Racine, WI) with Rev. Stephen Jennings officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to “Racine Lutheran High School Football Program” have been suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
