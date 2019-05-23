Try 3 months for $3
Darlene D. Smith

September 15, 1936 – May 18, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT—Darlene Dawn “Tuddie” Smith, age 82, passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on May 18, 2019.

Visitation will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, May 23rd from 5:00—7:00 pm. Funeral services celebrating Darlene’s life will be held on Friday, May 24th at 9:00 am (viewing 8:30 – 9:00 am) at Trinity Lutheran Church (2065 Geneva Street, Racine, WI) with Rev. Stephen Jennings officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to “Racine Lutheran High School Football Program” have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Darlene D. Smith
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments