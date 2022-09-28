 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darlene D. Potter

Darlene D. Potter

MOUNT PLEASANT- Darlene D. Potter, 83, passed away at Zilber Family Hospice on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Sebastian Church (3126 95th St. in Sturtevant) on Monday, October 3, 2022, for a visitation from 3:00-5:00 p.m. The celebration of her life and funeral Mass will follow at 5:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

