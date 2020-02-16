Darlene Ann Thompson
0 comments

Darlene Ann Thompson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Darlene Ann Thompson

MOUNT PLEASANT – Darlene A. Thompson, 75, passed away at her residence on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 for a visitation from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. A service celebrating and remembering her life will follow at 5:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News