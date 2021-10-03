Darlene A. White (nee: Sikora)

March 17, 1941—September 27, 2021

RACINE—Darlene A. White, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family’s love, Monday, September 27, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. She was born in Antigo, WI St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1941, daughter of the late Laddie and Evelyn (nee: Barrick) Sikora.

On July 6, 1968, Darlene was united in marriage to Gerald R. White. She was a longtime faithful member and volunteer of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, where she served as past president for Christian Mother’s for many years. Darlene enjoyed dancing, crafts, sewing and crocheting. Above all she cherished time spent with her family, she will be sorely missed.

Surviving is her loving husband Jerry of 53 years; children: Sandra (Russ) Harding, Theresa (Allan) Novine, Christine (Gary) Ballewske, Mary Jo (Lynn) Kaufmann, Vickie Orr and Lyonl White; 15 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren other relatives and many dear friends.