May 15, 1965 – March 8, 2020

RACINE – Darin D. Bedford, age 54, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his residence. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State Street, with Rev. Keith T. Evans officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

