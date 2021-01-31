January 22, 1951—January 28, 2021

Danny R. Buse, 70, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Racine, Wisconsin on January 22, 1951, he was the son of Arthur and Helen (nee Walters) Buse. His early life was spent in Racine, where he graduated from Case High School. On July 6, 1973 in Racine, he was united in marriage to Rosemarie Matton. Following marriage, they resided in Racine and Kansasville, before moving to Burlington 32 years ago.

Dan owned and operated Quality Tool Grinding for over 30 years. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father and grandpa “Pops”.

Dan is survived by his wife, Rosemarie; children, Lisa Buse and Michael (Jessica) Buse; and grandchildren, Kensley, Anderson and Hayden. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank all of their friends, especially DJ and Skip, for their support and friendship.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family, so that they may donate to the Racine County Sherriff’s Department.

Per Dan’s wishes, no services will be held.