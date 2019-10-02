{{featured_button_text}}

July 25, 1953—September 30, 2019

Danny Mercurio, age 66, passed away September 30th, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital of Milwaukee. Danny was born July 25th, 1953 and raised by his loving foster parents Frank & Mable Zameznik. Danny was the owner and operator of D&B Auto Sales and Services for 25 years.

Danny is survived by his sons Troy (Kara) Mercurio and Logan (Valine) Mercurio, his grandchildren Skyler and Arianna, as well as his sister Linda (David).

Danny was proceeded in death by his wife Rebecca Mercurio, his parents Frank and Mable Zameznik, and his mother-in-law Lillian DeMoulpied.

A celebration of Danny’s life will be held on October 5th, 2019 at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 S. Browns lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105). An open house visitation will be from 10:30am to 12:15pm, followed by a 12:15 prayer services. Danny will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park, with a private family burial.

The family would like to extend a heart felt thank you to his dear friends Carl and Patti and their entire family for their support during this difficult time.

Memorials to the family are appreciated.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

262-514-4600

www.integrityfunerals.net

Events

Oct 5
Visitation
Saturday, October 5, 2019
10:30AM-12:10PM
Burlington- Celebration Center
2789 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
Oct 5
Prayer Service
Saturday, October 5, 2019
12:15PM
Burlington- Celebration Center
2789 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
