Danny C. Larrabee

Oct. 20, 1959 – Mar. 18, 2023

RACINE - Danny Larrabee, 63, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Danny was born in Racine on October 20, 1959, the son of Orval and Marjory (nee: Blake) Larrabee and lived in Racine his entire life.

Danny started working at Larrabee's Garage at an early age alongside his father. After his father retired, Danny continued working there for many years until his health prevented it.

In addition to working on cars, Danny enjoyed going with his friends to car shows and swap meets. He loved going up north with his father to visit extended family and to hunt. Danny also appreciated the special times that he spent with his brother-in-law, Dean, niece, Kiara, cousin, Tim Larrabee and his family, and his very dear friends, Pastor Ralph Scherer and Larry Gleason. He enjoyed worshiping with his church family at A&D Biker Ministries Church. Danny loved God and his church. He witnessed to everyone he met.

It is heartbreaking that Danny is gone, but it's a blessing that he knew God. Danny will not be in pain anymore. Over the past year, he had Covid, then beat cancer, and recently had a quadruple bypass. He fought hard, but God had other plans. Danny is now in heaven, celebrating with many family members and friends that went before him.

Danny will be lovingly missed by his brothers and sisters: Karen Larrabee, David (Patricia) Larrabee, Kathryn (Dean) Paull, Mary Larrabee, Kevin (Tammy) Larrabee, and Chuck (Laura) Larrabee; nieces and nephews: Ann (Eric), Michael (Lisa), Amy (Phil), Jeremy (Heather), Kelly (Paul), Joshua (Michelle), Leanne, Ryan (Paula), Dylan (Makayla), Kiara, and Logan; 12 great-nephews; seven great-nieces; many cousins; and good friends.

In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his niece, Melissa Larrabee; and nephew, Jason Larrabee.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at A&D Biker Ministries (Fellowship Baptist Church building), 5607 Wright Ave, Racine. A memorial celebration of life will be held at 12:00 PM at the church with Pastor Ralph Scherer officiating.

Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to share online condolences or memories, and stories of Danny.

