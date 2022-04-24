July 9, 1955—April 14, 2022

RACINE—With his family by his side, Danny A. Litrenta, age 66, passed away peacefully at his home, Thursday, April 14, 2022. He was born in Racine July 9, 1955, son of the late Philip and Delores (Nee: Nelson) Litrenta.

Danny was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1973”. On June 27, 1981, he was united in marriage to Kimberly Wirkus at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was employed by Racine Steel Castings for 25 years and by S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc. for 18 years, until his retirement in August of 2016. He belonged to Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a longtime member of Roma Lodge.

Dan was an avid sports fan who always enjoyed watching a good game, especially the Wisconsin Badgers, and he took pride in coaching his sons’ football, baseball, and basketball teams. If he wasn’t at home, you could count on him for a round of golf with his buddies or a trip to Arlington Racetrack. Above all, Dan loved spending time with his family, his dogs, and his beautiful grandsons.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife, Kim of forty years; sons: Michael (Carla) Litrenta, Anthony Litrenta; grandchildren: Luca and Nico; sister, Linda (Jim) Finnigan; brother, P.J. (Linda) Litrenta; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and numerous close friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sweet granddaughter, Alessandra Rose.

In honoring his final wishes, private funeral services were held. For those wishing to remember Dan in a special way, the Litrenta Family has suggested memorials to KinderMourn Inc., c/o Mike Litrenta, 5631 Morris Hunt Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29708.

