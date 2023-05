Danka Anastasovski, 81, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Lincoln Park Nursing & Rehab. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in Strouf Funeral Home. The family will receive guests in the funeral home on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.