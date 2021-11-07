 Skip to main content
Daniel William Olsen
Daniel William Olsen

Nov. 20, 1946—Nov. 1, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT — Daniel William Olsen, age 74, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, on November 1, 2021.

Dan was born on November 20, 1946, to parents William and Ruth (nee Sand) Olsen, in Racine, where he was raised. He was a proud Army veteran serving in 1966 – 1969 with the 10th Mountain Division. Dan was truly a jack of all trades. He was an avid outdoorsman, leather worker and all-around craftsman. Dan was incredibly loyal to his family and friends and always made good on his word. He will be remembered for his intelligence and unique sense of humor.

Dan is survived by his children: Ryan (Max) Ruegnitz and Robert Olsen; brother, Tom Olsen; grandchildren: Henry, Jack, and Katie Ruegnitz, and Mayvis Olsen; nieces: Heather Saunders and Sydney Prochazka (Chris Herb); great-nieces and nephews: Dorothea Saunders, John, Scott and Virginia Herb; and many other friends and family.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ruth (nee. Sand) Olsen.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, on November 23, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller Reesman Funeral Home

620 15th Ave. Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

