Daniel William Olsen

Dan was born on November 20, 1946, to parents William and Ruth (nee Sand) Olsen, in Racine, where he was raised. He was a proud Army veteran serving in 1966 – 1969 with the 10th Mountain Division. Dan was truly a jack of all trades. He was an avid outdoorsman, leather worker and all-around craftsman. Dan was incredibly loyal to his family and friends and always made good on his word. He will be remembered for his intelligence and unique sense of humor.