× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 24, 1935—July 21, 2020

Daniel W. Vlach, age 85, passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020 in Sturtevant WI, with family at his side.

Danny was born in Chicago IL on April 24, 1935 to Adolph and Margaret Vlach. He learned to hunt and fish growing up in Rib Lake WI. He also learned to farm, which fostered his lifelong passion for gardening and for tractors.

Danny proudly served his country as a Marine. After his service, he moved to Milwaukee WI and met his future wife, Joyce A. (nee: Peterson) Vlach. They were united in marriage on February 15, 1958.

Danny worked in Quality Control at Miller Brewing in Milwaukee, before being hired by S.C. Johnson in Racine WI, where he was proudly employed for over 25 years.

He was a big fan of the Packers, Badgers, Bucks and Cubs. He enjoyed gardening, playing cribbage, riding on his tractor, and selling Christmas trees.