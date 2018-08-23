August 28, 1956—August 18, 2018
RACINE – Daniel W. McCabe, Sr., 61, passed away unexpectedly from complications from a double lung transplant, on Saturday, August 18, 2018.
Dan was born in Honolulu, HI on August 28, 1956 to Lewis and Patricia (nee, McCormick) McCabe. On March 14, 1975, he married his soulmate of 43 years, the former Cynthia Peksa. Dan proudly served in the Navy for 5 years. Dan was a mechanic for the Belle Urban System for over 36 years, retiring in August of 2016. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, bowling and working in his yard caring for his lawn, but most of all he loved taking care of his grandkids and enjoying a good meal with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy McCabe; children, Michelle (Dan) Pederson, Daniel (Stephanie) McCabe, Jr. and Sara (Jamie Jensen) McCabe; grandchildren, Tyler Miller, Tyler and Kaylea McCabe, and Brianna and Matthew Pederson; his brother, Eugene “Skip” (Cindy) McCabe; and his sister, Lynn (Mark) Pomaville. Dan is also survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services for Dan will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. With full military honors. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
