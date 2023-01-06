Jan. 27, 1937—Dec. 23, 2022

RACINE—Daniel Stephen Yost, age 85, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center. Dan was born in Racine, January 27, 1937, son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Nee: Michalek) Yost.

Upon graduating from Park High School, Dan proudly served his country in the US Navy. He was employed by SC Johnson and Son, Inc. for 38 years until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of SC Johnson 20 Year Club. Dan also enjoyed bowling and trap shooting.

He is survived by his nephew, Michael Lewis, niece, Lisa Lewis; brothers, sister-in-law, Millie Yost; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Phillip and Larry Yost and his sister Bernadette “Bernie” Yost.

A funeral service celebrating Dan’s life will be held at the funeral home, 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2023. Entombment with Full Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Monday, 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

A very special thank you to the staffs at Pleasant Point and Aurora Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

