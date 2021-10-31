February 20, 1939 - October 27, 2021
RACINE - Daniel S. LaPlante, age 82, passed away on Wednesday morning, October 27, 2021, at his residence with his family by his side. Daniel was born in Racine on February 20, 1939, son of the late Elmer and Verna (nee: Hansen) LaPlante.
He graduated from Washington Park High school "Class of 1957". Dan was employed with J.I. Case Co. for over twenty-five years until his retirement in 1997. On July 9, 1994, Dan was united in marriage to the former Mary (nee: DaSilva) Roberts and have since shared twenty-seven beautiful years together. He was a dedicated member of First Evangelical Free Church and a proud member of the Grove Club since 1973. In his spare time, Dan enjoyed fishing, waterskiing, and playing cards with his friends. He really enjoyed travelling with Mary on his many different cruises throughout the world. Above all, he loved his time with his family, especially his grandchildren, on the boat, playing dice games or simply just making pancakes together.
Dan will be dearly missed by his wife, Mary; sons: Edward LaPlante, Jim (Christy) LaPlante, Chuck (Pam) LaPlante, Rick (Carol) LaPlante, Scott (Carrie) LaPlante, Brian (Michelle) Roberts; fourteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers: Larry (Karin) LaPlante, Ken LaPlante, David (Lisa) LaPlante; sister, Karen (Don) Melton; his former wife and mother of his children, Joanne Tamblingson; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Dan was also preceded in death by his brother, Don (Sherry) LaPlante; nephew, Jared Melton; granddaughter, Kim LaPlante; and his second wife, Donna Barootian.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with funeral services to start at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Grove Club, 1037 Grove Ave., Racine, WI 53405 or First Evangelical Free Church, 2401 Ohio Street, Racine, WI 53405 have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to