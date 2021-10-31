Daniel S. LaPlante

He graduated from Washington Park High school "Class of 1957". Dan was employed with J.I. Case Co. for over twenty-five years until his retirement in 1997. On July 9, 1994, Dan was united in marriage to the former Mary (nee: DaSilva) Roberts and have since shared twenty-seven beautiful years together. He was a dedicated member of First Evangelical Free Church and a proud member of the Grove Club since 1973. In his spare time, Dan enjoyed fishing, waterskiing, and playing cards with his friends. He really enjoyed travelling with Mary on his many different cruises throughout the world. Above all, he loved his time with his family, especially his grandchildren, on the boat, playing dice games or simply just making pancakes together.