Daniel Richard Thompson

July 27, 1938—Jan. 31, 2022

CALEDONIA – Daniel R. Thompson, 83, passed away at Ascension All Saints on January 31, 2022. He was born in Medford, WI on July 27, 1938, the son of Orville Chester and Emma Nathalia (nee Nelson) Thompson. He proudly served his nation with the US Army while stationed in Korea from 1958-60. Dan married Deanna Claire Younker in Stetsonville, WI on July 8, 1961. Together they raised three children.

He retired from AMC/Chrysler in 1989 after 29 years of employment. Dan was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt, especially in Taylor County. He also enjoyed participating in Salmon-a-Rama, watching NASCAR, and meticulously taking care of his lawn and vehicles. However, Dan was happiest in the company of his family.

In addition to his loving wife Deanna, Dan is survived by his daughter and sons: Kelly (Terry) Schnese of Anchorage, AK, Scott (Vickie) Thompson, Kurt (Rhonda) Thompson both of Racine; his grandchildren: Sondra McCotter (Scott Shumway), Tony Schnese, Nicholas Thompson, Joshua Thompson, Sr, Zak (Ashley) Thompson, Ty Thompson, Raeann Thompson; his great-grandchildren: Gracelynn and Natalia McCotter, Joshua Jr and James Thompson, Emrie and Brielle Schnese and Cody Thompson; his brother, Wayne (Jean) Thompson of Dorchester, WI; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Gerald Younker, Jean Seidel, Kathleen (Clayton) Van Ark, Tom (Jacqueline) Younker, Marcia (John Polzin) Tomczyk, Colleen Lundberg; as well as many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, February 12, 2022, for a visitation from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. A memorial service remembering and honoring his life with Fr. Domenic Roscioli officiating. The service will conclude with Military Honors.

