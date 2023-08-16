May 20, 1954—Aug. 8, 2023
MURRAYVILLE, GA—Daniel Richard Schlichting, 69, of Murrayville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Dan was born in Racine, WI on May 20, 1954 to the late Richard Eugene and Patricia Lee (Czosnek) Schlichting. He married Cynthia Marie Coey on July 10, 1982 in Racine, WI. Dan worked as a general manager at both Intermet and Hibino, and later was self-employed doing quality control work. In his retirement, Dan enjoyed listening to music, visiting casinos and spending time with his family.
Dan is survived by his wife, Cynthia; children: Nicole Baker (Jeff), Shane (Kim) Foxcroft, Daniel Foxcroft (Carrie), and Katrina Nix; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Dennis (Jean) Schlichting, Robin (Gary) Newman and Joe (Missy) Schlichting.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Memorial donations in Dan’s memory will be appreciated in place of flowers.