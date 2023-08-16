MURRAYVILLE, GA—Daniel Richard Schlichting, 69, of Murrayville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Dan was born in Racine, WI on May 20, 1954 to the late Richard Eugene and Patricia Lee (Czosnek) Schlichting. He married Cynthia Marie Coey on July 10, 1982 in Racine, WI. Dan worked as a general manager at both Intermet and Hibino, and later was self-employed doing quality control work. In his retirement, Dan enjoyed listening to music, visiting casinos and spending time with his family.