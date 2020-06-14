Daniel R. Velicer

He was born in Racine, WI, August 31, 1935 son of the late Jacob A. and Adeline Velicer (nee: Jurish). He was a graduate of Washington Park High School. On February 27, 1960, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Diane L. Lupi and together they raised 3 children. Throughout most of his retirement he enjoyed living at their home on Post Lake in Elcho, WI and several years wintering in Bullhead City, AZ. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Dan is a military veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After working briefly in banking, he spent most of his career working with mainframe computers, first at Modine Manufacturing and then at J.I. Case Company, from which he retired in 1991. Dan made friends wherever he went. He was a kind, generous and devoted family man. He enjoyed golf, fishing and a good game of cards. Most of all, he treasured time spent with his family and close friends. He will be dearly missed.