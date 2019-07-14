August 24, 1931 – July 11, 2019
RACINE – Daniel Raymond Omelina, age 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Daniel was born in Milwaukee on August 24, 1931 to the late John J. and Eleanore G. (nee: Mysliwski) Omelina. Involved in scouting at an early age, he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Dan was a 1950 graduate of Lincoln High School in Milwaukee. He enlisted into the United States Marine Corps and proudly & faithfully served our country in the Korean War, USMC- “Delta” Company / 2nd Battalion / 5th Marine Regiment / 1st Marine Division. On October 1, 1955 in St. Elizabeth Catholic Church – Milwaukee, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Kathleen Patricia (nee: Stoeveken) Omelina.
With a profound work ethic, Dan began his career with American Motors before being appointed as a mechanical engineer working his way up to General Manager at Stearns Magnetics in Cudahy. He was a longtime member of St. Rita Catholic Church. During his later years, Dan was a member of numerous veteran’s groups, honor guards and always made sure to “never forget” the sacrifices made by others. He volunteered countless hours for anything to do with his fellow veterans and was able to participate in the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight in 2015. A perfectionist to say the least, Dan was an accomplished carpenter who enjoyed constructing & supervising family / friends home project.. as he owned almost every tool available. He also had an extensive model car & plane collection and enjoyed riding his shiny red bicycle throughout Racine. Above all, Dan was a kind, caring & devoted family man who loved spending time with all of his loved ones.
Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 64 years, Kate; their children, Colleen (Albert) Totero, Carolyn Omelina, Mary Kay Omelina, Robert (Kathryn) Omelina & Susan Omelina; grandchildren, Daniel Helding; Abby & Anne Totero; Kathleen, Joseph & John Omelina; great-grandson, Carter Nemoure; brothers-in-law, Terrence Stoeveken & Peter Stoeveken; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane (Patrick) Brosseau & Christel Stoeveken; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Luke Pavilonis; brother, Ronald Omelina; sister-in-law Barbara (nee: Paul) Omelina and brother-in-law, Anthony Stoeveken.
Funeral services, with military honors, will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 6:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Deacon Bob Starr officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the “Stars & Stripes Honor Flight”, or to any veteran charity of one’s choice have been suggested.
“Semper Fi”
