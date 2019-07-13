August 24, 1931 – July 11, 2019
RACINE – Daniel Raymond Omelina, age 87; beloved husband of Kathleen “Kate” (nee: Stoeveken) Omelina and dear father of Colleen (Albert) Totero, Carolyn “Keka” Omelina, Marykay Omelina, Robert (Kathryn) Omelina & Susan Omelina; passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Funeral services, with military honors, will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 6:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Deacon Bob Starr officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.
Please see Sunday’s newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
